VIDEO: Tua talks football, family, and faith

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - He’s the current frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy and he credits his teammates, his family, and his faith.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was offered up to the media on Tuesday and the Crimson Tide starting quarterback did not disappoint.
Tagovailoa, who leads the nation in pass efficiency, credited his teammates for his success.
Tua also spoke about exactly when Nick Saban named him the team’s starting quarterback and about his relationship with friend and teammate Jalen Hurts.
Tagovailoa has thrown for 14 touchdowns and no interceptions this season while throwing seven touchdowns on third down. He has yet to play in the fourth quarter of any game this season.
The Bama sophomore says that his journey from Hawaii to the state of Alabama has been fulfilling, and of his faith added, “I’m on this platform because of Him.”
