Woman dressed as clown arrested by Opp police

OPP, AL (WSFA) - A 25-year-old Kinston woman was arrested Monday after dressing up as a clown and trying to flag down traffic just after 6 a.m.
The woman was on Bailey Street at 6:08 a.m. along with another person donned in clown apparel, police said.
Officers arrived and determined that the female had a failure to appear warrant issued on her by the Opp Municipal Court.
Police didn’t find the situation to be a laughing matter and placed the woman under arrest.
It wasn’t clear why the duo was dressed in clown outfits, nor were names or a mug shot release.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.