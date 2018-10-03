Active shooter incident in progress in Florence County, SC; 5 officers have been shot

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three Florence County deputies and two city officers have been shot during an active shooter incident that is in progress in Florence County, according to sheriff’s deputy Chief Glenn Kirby.
A male suspect is inside of a home at this time, according to authorities.
A Twitter post said that “Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in Florence. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation.”
