The Alabama Boys host Men’s Health Summit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Sometimes men don’t make the best patients. In fact, a lot of guys will do anything to avoid a trip to the doctor’s office. Now a group of musicians is working to change that. The gospel quartet “The Alabama Boys” is using its platform to promote men’s health, eating healthy, exercising, and scheduling an annual exam.
“We realize there are several diseases that impact our communities, especially our men,” said Gerald Williams with The Alabama Boys. “We hope and pray that all men become more in-tune with their health and encourage their sons to follow a healthy lifestyle.”
The Alabama Boys are teaming up with the American Red Cross, and the Isaak Law Firm to put on “A Men’s Health Summit.” The first event is Friday at 1 p.m. at Bethany S.D.A. church of Cedar Street in Montgomery. There will be a blood drive and all kinds of good information about men’s health. There will also be a Q and A session after at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday morning there will be a Men’s Health Summit Walk at 7 a.m. On Sunday there will be a Men’s Health Red Carpet event with a concert starting at 5 p.m.
“Health is wealth,” said Williams. “We must stay healthy for our families. Our loved ones are depending on us. Men have special roles in the family. In order to fulfill these roles, we must maintain good health.”
If you’d like more information on any of these events or concert tickets call: 334-546-8083 or check out The Alabama Boys Facebook page.
