The Alabama Boys host Men’s Health Summit

The Alabama Boys are teaming up with the American Red Cross, and the Isaak Law Firm to put on “A Men’s Health Summit.” The first event is Friday at 1 p.m. at Bethany S.D.A. church of Cedar Street in Montgomery. There will be a blood drive and all kinds of good information about men’s health. There will also be a Q and A session after at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday morning there will be a Men’s Health Summit Walk at 7 a.m. On Sunday there will be a Men’s Health Red Carpet event with a concert starting at 5 p.m.