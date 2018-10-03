Ambulance company starts service into Macon County

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Macon County residents are now being served by Haynes Ambulance services.
“Macon County is over 625 square miles, but the good thing about this comprehensive plan is that the ambulance provider has neighboring contracts," said Macon County EMA Director, Frank Lee. "To the south of us, Bullock County, to the north Elmore and Tallapoosa County, and that will enable them to kind of fill the backlog,” Lee explained.
With so many rural areas throughout the county, officials say that this new provider will be better for the residents.
This is the first year that Macon County has contracted an ambulance service. The former provider, CARE Ambulance, was contracted through the Central Alabama Medical Center.
“There are a lot of isolated areas and response time has been cumbersome,” Lee admits. “We feel like by making this comprehensive move, by involving all of the entities which would include Tuskegee University, VictoryLand, and all of the cities and towns within the county, we will have a comprehensive mitigation plan that will provide a much quicker, more efficient service.”
The five year contract with Haynes is costing Macon county nearly $750,000, but Lee believes that the quicker response time is worth every penny.
“A lot of people are concerned about the absence of a medical facility but in major populated areas, it normally takes that time to go to a facility,” Lee added, “but if you have an efficient ambulance service, you can get to that facility in a very crucial time and that golden hour, or one hour, is very important. We’re going to try to respond within 5 to 8 minutes.”
Haynes Ambulance of Macon County is located at the Thomas Reed Ambulatory Center.
