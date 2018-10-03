Anniston school bus caught in shootout between juveniles

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - Two juveniles in separate cars began shooting at each other Wednesday afternoon before a school bus got caught in the middle of the shootout, according to officials with the Anniston Police Department.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday on South Noble Street in Anniston.
Police say the school bus was pulling out of the depot when it was caught in the crossfire and hit with several bullets. Luckily, there were no children on the bus.
One of the juveniles was hit and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.
Police are questioning several folks about the incident. No arrests have been made.
