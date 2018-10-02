2 big studies in older, healthy adults hope to prevent Alzheimer’s

BIRMINGHAM, AL- Scientists hope two new studies will prevent Alzheimer’s in older, healthy adults.
The studies will target the very first brain changes while memory and thinking skills are intact.
To participate, people must first join GeneMatch, a confidential registry of older people who will be tested to see if they carry a gene that raises their risk for Alzheimer’s.
Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix is leading the work, and clinics throughout the United States and some other countries are signing up participants.
For a link to take part go here.
