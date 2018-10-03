Death of missing woman ruled a homicide

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The death of a woman who was reported missing in Troy is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Kathryn Louise Davis' body was found Saturday morning in a wooded area on Pike County Road 1128, according to the Troy Police Department.
A family member reported Davis, 33, missing Wednesday night.
Police sent out information to media about Davis' disappearance Thursday in hopes of finding her but received no new information. Investigators then searched the area around a mobile home park Friday with a cadaver dog. Her body was found shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say this is a “very active” investigation, and they are following several leads.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Troy police at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
