Eric: Comfy start to the morning

Indeed, temperatures have fallen into the upper 60s across much of central Alabama. Skies are mostly clear and will stay that way through much of the day. Expect high temperatures around the 90 degree mark, destined to settle back into the upper 60s tonight/tomorrow morning. Highs surge toward the lower 90s moving forward into the start of the weekend with continued sunshine. Rain chances remain very low in the near term with odds no better than 10% on any given day.