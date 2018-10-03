Family faults Alabama prison for inmate’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Relatives of a man who died in an Alabama prison say officials provided inadequate medical care before his death.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the family of 45-year-old state inmate Michael Eddings says workers at Ventress prison in southeast Alabama were "deliberately indifferent" to his condition.
Eddings died Sept. 24 after a bacterial infection developed into meningitis. The newspaper reports a law firm released a statement on behalf of his relatives.
State health department officials have said two other Ventress inmates also developed the illness and were hospitalized. The law firm's statement says prison officials allowed the infection to spread by providing insufficient care.
A prison spokesman hasn't returned emails seeking comment about conditions at the prison, where Eddings was serving a life sentence for murder in Jefferson County.
