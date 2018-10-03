Former Chilton Co. BOE member charged with sex crimes against minors

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -A former Chilton County Board of Education member has been arrested on a dozen sex crimes involving minors.
The charges against Ashley Nicole (Nikki) Maddox include two counts of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19, two counts of a school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under 19, four counts of a school employee distributing obscene material to a student and four counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Maddox was arrested after three victims were discovered as a result of an investigation by the Clanton Police Department. The investigation initially began as an administrative matter at Chilton County High School that was quickly turned over to the School Resource Officer once criminal acts were alleged. Once the investigation began developing, other students came forward and disclosed Maddox had subjected them to inappropriate and illegal sexual contact. Authorities say the charged offenses happened over the last few months.
During that time, Maddox was an employee of the Chilton County Board of Education.
Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson released this statement:
“I can’t say enough about the dedication and hard work of the Clanton Police Department and the cooperation of the Chilton County Board of Education. These are serious offenses and while we pray things like this don’t happen, unfortunately sometimes they do. When the public trust is betrayed, we want to act as swiftly, but as thoroughly as possible. The investigators on this case have worked tirelessly to uncover the truth. I hope we have found all there is to find. If there are more victims out there, please know that you are not alone and coming forward is the right thing to do. We have so many honorable people in Chilton County who have devoted their lives to being the best teachers they can be. Bringing those who use their position to victimize students to justice is the first step in rebuilding the trust of the public.”
