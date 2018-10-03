Former Chilton Co. BOE member charged with sex crimes against minors

“I can’t say enough about the dedication and hard work of the Clanton Police Department and the cooperation of the Chilton County Board of Education. These are serious offenses and while we pray things like this don’t happen, unfortunately sometimes they do. When the public trust is betrayed, we want to act as swiftly, but as thoroughly as possible. The investigators on this case have worked tirelessly to uncover the truth. I hope we have found all there is to find. If there are more victims out there, please know that you are not alone and coming forward is the right thing to do. We have so many honorable people in Chilton County who have devoted their lives to being the best teachers they can be. Bringing those who use their position to victimize students to justice is the first step in rebuilding the trust of the public.”