Former Tallassee police officer faces federal indictments

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A former police officer with the Tallassee Police Department has been indicted on federal charges for civil rights violations and obstruction of justice, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Michael Brandon Smirnoff, 25, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Montgomery. He’s charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, and one count of obstruction of justice.
Smirnoff is accused of twice using unlawful force on arrestees as well as submitting a false report to cover up one of the incidents.
The DOJ says the first incident took place on March 29, 2016, when Smirnoff allegedly slammed a handcuffed man to the ground, then used unreasonable force while putting him into a police vehicle.
The second incident is said to have happened July 5, 2015. In that incident, investigators say Smirnoff tased a man who had already been placed in handcuffs who was not physically resisting.
Prosecutors say both victims were injured as a result of Smirnoff’s actions. The obstruction charge stems from the second incident, which the DOJ contends the officer tried to cover up the incident by filing a false report.
A conviction could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the deprivation of rights charges and 20 years in prison for the obstruction charge, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
Smirnoff is the second Tallassee police officer to be prosecuted by the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In an unrelated case, ex-Assistant Police Chief Chris Miles was prosecuted for depriving a suspect of his federally protected rights by beating the suspect with a phone book-sized packet of paper during an interrogation. He then lied about the incident to an FBI agent investigating the matter.
Miles is now out of the Bureau of Prisons.
