Longtime AL state Rep. Alvin Holmes to be honored

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The man who defeated one of the longest-serving members of the Alabama legislature is taking the time to honor his legacy.
Rep. Alvin Holmes, D-District 78, recently lost the Democratic nomination to hold his seat to newcomer Kirk Hatcher. Now, Hatcher is helping throw an appreciation dinner for the lawmaker he says had an impact on his life.
“He is in the larger sense of the word, family to us,” Hatcher said.
“Very, very vocal. He’s always been the crusader for the underdog,” added Janet May, the Chairperson of the Montgomery County Democratic Conference.
In total, Holmes served in the legislature for 44 years.
“He is a legend,” Hatcher said. “I’m just deeply deeply grateful that we get the opportunity to step out there and appreciate him.”
“He brought a lot of good insight from people that had been through the Civil Rights movement," former Speaker of the House Seth Hammett stated. "I’d say that would be the first thing. He brought a perspective that we would not have had had he not had that experience.”
One notable moment in his career came when Holmes led the effort to take the Confederate flag down from the Alabama’s Capitol dome. That fight was won finally won in early 1993.
Holmes is also known for working to eliminate racist language from the state constitution and he spearheaded the annual parade on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
“And very rightly so," Hammett went on. "He was very proud of the prominent role he played in Civil Rights and I respected him for that.”
The appreciation dinner, to be held Thursday night at Gateway Park in Montgomery, is by invitation-only.
