Man seriously injured in early morning shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting early Wednesday morning.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the victim sustained a serious gunshot wound while in the 3600 block of Debby Drive at around 2 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
A WSFA 12 News crew responded to the scene and found a heavy police presence at the Sky Bar Nightclub, which is located on Debby Drive.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
