Montgomery park to be renamed after death of beloved historian

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery city officials plan to name a park after an expert in the city of Montgomery, who recently passed.
The council unanimously approved renaming College Street Park after historian Mary Ann Neeley.
“My neighborhood, that’s right where the park is, came to me and wanted to do something and suggested renaming this park for Miss Neeley," said District 7 Councilman Arch Lee. "This came from the community, this wasn’t something initially that I thought of or the mayor thought of, but through the community.”
Neeley died in August and had touched lives across the city through her work.
