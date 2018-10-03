Montgomery volunteer lawyers to hold 2nd Annual Divorce Clinic

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - October is National Pro-Bono month, and to celebrate the Montgomery County Volunteer Lawyers Program is holding its 2nd Annual Divorce Clinic.
According to Executive Director Laura Crawford, the clinic is an opportunity for lower income residents in Alabama to ask lawyers questions about divorce or post-divorce issues. The clinic is designed for people who may not understand all aspects of the legal system or be able to afford representation.
All advice and counsel will be free, and some, if they qualify, may be granted extended representation in their divorce cases.
Attendees will need to fill out some paperwork at the clinic in order for the lawyers to better understand the situation, as well as give them contact information if they need to follow up. Then they will sit down with a lawyer and ask any questions they may have.
The clinic will be held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.