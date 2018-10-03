New tariffs will likely impact AL car industry

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the United States went into effect last week. President Donald Trump announced the new round of taxes in response to China’s “unfair” trade practices. The third round of tariffs impacts about $200 billion in goods, including a number of auto parts and the materials used to make them.
Matt Ward, director of government relations and field services for the Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast, said the auto industry in Alabama was already feeling the impacts of the first two rounds of tariffs that impacted a combined $50 billion worth of goods.
“This is going to be a bigger impact,” Ward said. “The list of goods that it impacts is larger.”
Ward said the higher cost will trickle down to consumers “soon” and could have a number of impacts.
“Maintenance could be delayed because it’s costing more, which could mean more unsafe vehicles on the road,” Ward said. “You’re going to see a potential higher cost of repairing your vehicle and a potential higher cost of owning your vehicle over all. A lot of the parts that we manufacture vehicles with here in the United States will need to be imported, which will cause the cost of the vehicle to rise. So, you may see a higher cost at the lot when you buy it, and you may see a higher cost when you go in to repair your vehicle."
The tariffs themselves were imposed in an attempt to level the playing field and protect American businesses.
“It’s an America-first initiative, and that is something we certainly support,” Ward said. “We want to protect U.S. investments, but we kind of want to see some other potential avenues to do that.”
Shortly after President Trump announced the new tariffs, China retaliated with its own tariffs on about $60 billion worth of U.S. imports.
You can find the full listed of impacted Chinese imports here.
