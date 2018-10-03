Ozark man dead after motorcycle crash in Dale County

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Dale County Tuesday afternoon.
According to Captain Tracy Nelson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened on County Road 20, about two miles north of Newton. Earl Vannoy, 54, of Ozark, was riding his 2002 Honda motorcycle when it hit a 2017 Yukon.
Vannoy was airlifted from the scene and taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.