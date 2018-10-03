So Fetch! There is a new Mean Girls cookbook for those on an all-carb diet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Grab your pink sweater! It is October 3rd, and Aaron Samuels has cooked up something special for Mean Girls fans.
Jonathan Bennett, the actor who played Aaron Samuels on the hit comedy Mean Girls, has released a new cookbook for fans of the film.
The movie hysterically follows Cady Heron, who is a hit with the popular girls at school called The Plastics. Caty makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.
A huge plot twist in the movie comes when Regina reveals the Burn Book, which is a scrapbook holding secrets from all the girls in the school.
Bennett took the premise of the Burn Book and created a cookbook that he says will feed anyone’s inner plastic.
According to the cookbook’s description on Amazon, The Burn Cookbook dishes out a tasty parody of Mean Girls, serving up behind-the-scenes stories from the movie alongside awesome recipes for treats that your favorite mean girls should be enjoying in Girl World.
He takes famous one-liners from the movie and incorporates them into the recipes. Some notable quotes can be found in his recipes called Fetch-uccine Alfredo, You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa, and Just Stab Caesar Salad.
Bennett also shares his favorite recipes from his own childhood, like his mom’s famous stuffed shells, mandarin chicken salad, and several other specialties.
