Stakeholders, MPS say new funding, support needed to recover BTW

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Late last week, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore met with parents and other stakeholders from Booker T. Washington Magnet High School to answer questions and discuss options the system is considering to move forward.
“I don’t think anybody expected them to say they would go out and build us a $40 million building tomorrow,” FAME Board President Cheryl Carter said. “But when you leave a meeting like that with very little hope, people are concerned.”
Carter, who was also the founding principal at BTW, said she and other meeting attendees were aware of MPS' financial situation and were not expecting a quick fix.
“I think what they had hoped to hear was some support from the superintendent and staff relative to “We don’t have money right now to build you a building, but we will do everything we can for you,”” Carter said. “Instead, what they heard was, “You are one of 50-some-odd schools, and if I were talking to another PTSA they would have the same questions, and I would have to answer the same way. The response was, “But their school did not burn down."”
At the meeting, attendees were told there were no plans in place for how to move forward yet. Carter also said, when asked if money collected from selling the property where BTW sits on Union Street would go to efforts to rebuild BTW, Moore was unable to confirm if that would be the case.
Moore said she was unable to give a definitive answer on that because it’s “premature” to make any determinations on the process, especially before bringing it before the Montgomery County Board of Education.
“It may not even be enough to rebuild," Moore said. “If we’re saying a minimum of $40 million, that might not be enough to rebuild. I think, from my perspective, we would do everything that we could to ensure that any money that we receive could be set aside but that’s not a given. It depends on what is going on at the time, financially for us.”
Moore said the system would spend " a lot of time" working on a solution because she said the BTW community deserves it.
Meanwhile, Carter said the board is concerned about what was supposed to be a temporary facility for BTW being on students attend for the next five to ten years. She said the facility they came from was supposed to be temporary as well but served as the school’s campus for more than 20 years.
When asked if Carter’s concerns could be a reality, Moore said it all depends on the system’s ability to find more funding.
Even now, Moore said MPS has nearly $200 million in deferred maintenance. She said the Hayneville Road campus, where BTW students are attending now, is in better shape than some of other facilities in MPS.
At last week’s meeting, Moore encouraged parents to submit their concerns to BTW Principal Dr. Quesha Starks so she could pass them on to the superintendent. Starks held an open house on Wednesday, where she said a number of parents filled out a form or emailed responses about the issues they are concerned about.
Carter said the FAME Board plans to discuss how it can move forward at its meeting next week. Carter said she believes the community will need to vote to raise the ad valorem tax to support the school system and the BTW stakeholders will have to seek outside funding options because MPS does not have the financial ability to support any timely, effective actions.
Moore said she is considering “three or four” options to potentially present to the school board to assist BTW. After last week’s meeting, Moore told WSFA 12 News options including keeping BTW at the Hayneville Road campus, building from the ground up, relocating to another facility or receiving space donated by someone in the community.
