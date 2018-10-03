Stakeholders, MPS say new funding, support needed to recover BTW

“I think what they had hoped to hear was some support from the superintendent and staff relative to “We don’t have money right now to build you a building, but we will do everything we can for you,”” Carter said. “Instead, what they heard was, “You are one of 50-some-odd schools, and if I were talking to another PTSA they would have the same questions, and I would have to answer the same way. The response was, “But their school did not burn down."”