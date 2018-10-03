Tar truck driver dead in early morning Opelika crash

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - The driver of a liquid asphalt truck is dead after police and firefighters responded to a crash early Wednesday morning in Opelika.
Investigators say first responders found the tar truck on its side in the 100 block of Old Columbus Road shortly before 6 a.m.
The truck, which belongs to East Alabama Paving, was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver, who has not been identified by name, was pronounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
The Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is looking into the cause of the crash.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
