Victim of Montgomery armed robbery speaks out

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Tied up and stuffed into the trunk of his Hyundai Genesis - fearful he wouldn’t live to share his story - the man said he began to pray.
“Dear Jehovah,” he started. “I can only ask you to save me and I ask this through your son. Amen.”
The man asked to remain anonymous but agreed to share his story.
He said he was walking at Gateway Park Friday afternoon when he was approached by two young males.
“By the time I looked back, there’s this young black guy with a 9 mm against my head and he told me to get down, so I got down," the victim said.
He said the next two hours were terrifying chaos.
He says the suspects demanded money and when he informed them his wallet was at home - he was told he’d be going for a ride.
“They stripped me down and told me to get into the truck. They placed me in the trunk and we started riding," he said.
He says the suspects drove him to an abandoned house where they bound his hands and put him back into the trunk.
“A lot of people say kick the back light out and blah this and blah that, but when your hands are behind your back and you’re on your back inside a car you don’t think about nothing, but surviving," he said.
The victim says the suspects drove him around - having him talk to relatives and coordinate getting his wallet from his house.
“I called my niece and said do you see my wallet,” he said. “I told her to put my wallet outside [the house]. They waited a minute and went around and got the wallet.”
He says the next stop was the Circle K on West South Blvd where the suspects withdrew cash from his account.
“They got my PIN number and went in and came back, and they counted the money among themselves," he said.
The man says they went back to the park where he was finally let free.
“He said run and I saw his hand come back, and he fired the gun at me, but because of the angle he couldn’t hit me. He hit the house,” he said.
He says he was able to get to a nearby home and call for help.
Montgomery police confirm they are investigating a robbery in the 3000 block of Davenport Drive. Police responded Friday afternoon to reports of two males robbing another man and taking his vehicle. Police say the vehicle involved has been recovered, the circumstances around the robbery are being investigated and no arrests have been made.
The victim says as police work to track down the men who are responsible, his life has changed forever.
“These scars remind me I’m alive because the next person may not be alive to tell the story," he said.
Since the incident he says he lost more than just money but his since of security.
“I’ve been nervous ever since that happened," he said.
He says since the incident he’s increased security measures at his home by changing the locks. He also wants the city and police to increase security at the park - especially since the robbery happened in broad daylight.
“I think a lot more security at least someone patrolling the area," he said.
Rob Spivey, director of Parks and Recreation for Montgomery, says in his five years on the job he can’t recall an incident like this happening.
Spivey says the park uses hired security on the weekend and Montgomery police patrol during the week. He couldn’t give specifics on how many patrols are used for the park but says it varies based on what’s deemed necessary by the park.
“After this incident we will certainly take a look at what we have in place. When we evaluate it, we will see if we should add security at some time and some areas we will do that," Spivey said.
Spivey says they are also repairing a hole in a fence that separates a nearby neighborhood and the park in the area where the robbery happened. He says the repair should be complete by Wednesday morning.
