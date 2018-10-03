Why don’t more Americans get the flu vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - As of October 1, flu season has officially arrived. But national health experts say many of us haven’t gotten our flu shots yet and probably won’t do so at all.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control say they’d like to see 70% of Americans vaccinated against the flu. In reality, only about 47% of the US population does so.
Why is that? Dr. Rachael Lee, an infectious diseases doctor with UAB, says the numbers aren't surprising to her.
She says it is very difficult to convince those who don't want to get the vaccine to do so.
Part of the reason, she feels, is that there is a lot of misconception about the vaccine.
For example, she’s heard people say that if you have an egg allergy, you can’t get the shot. Or the misconception that if you get the shot, you’ll get the flu itself.
Lee says both of those just are not true. She also points out that a lot of Americans are for the most part healthy, so many feel they just don’t need the shot.
“It is some of that invincibility that we think we are doing fine, but as evidenced last year, a lot of people got the flu and it was a pretty bad year,” Lee says. “So if you had the flu last year, I know you don’t want it this year, so get your flu shot.”
Lee says getting the shot really can make a difference. She says it can prevent some from getting the flu altogether or, if you do get it, most times, it will lessen your symptoms.
She adds it isn’t just important for you to get it for yourself, but to also protect those around us who may not be as healthy as you are.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.