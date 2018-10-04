Annual Diversity Summit draws hundreds to Montgomery

The 11th annual Diversity Summit is in the books. The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is calling it a success.
Those from small businesses, corporations, the military, and higher education filled the Renaissance Ballroom to hear keynote speaker Essye Miller. Miller is the Department of Defense principal deputy chief information officer. She offered insight on how diversity and inclusion plays into growing technology.
Hundreds of the top Human Resource professionals from across the country made their way to the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery for the two-day event.
Chanel Mahone was eager to gain all the knowledge and skills she could at this diversity summit breakout session.
“It is a great tool to learn different techniques and different strategies to help include everybody," said Mahone.
As a human resource manager for Wind Creek Hospitality, this is valuable information.
"As the workforce is evolving, we are having multicultural generations working together. We communicate different, we think different, but we have to bring those differences to the table,” said Mahone.
Mahone was one of more than 600 people to attend this summit. The theme this year “The Future: Diversity. Talent. Innovation."
“Montgomery has not always been known in a positive light when it comes to issues of diversity and inclusion. We hope over time the chambers diversity summit can change that perspective,” said Meg Lewis with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.
Organizers said this was relevant as the River Region thinks about technology as an important economic development opportunity.
“We want to reflect that we are a very diverse and inclusive environment so we can attract and retain that talent we need for those technology and innovation jobs,” said Lewis.
The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce said they are already working to plan 12th annual event.
