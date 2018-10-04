Editorial: Nightly News Live from Montgomery!

Next week, Mr. Holt will embark on his nationwide America Tour landing here in Montgomery this coming Tuesday, October 9. This is the third year of the tour and Montgomery joins Houston, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, San Diego, California and Tampa, Florida as one of the five cities he will visit this year. Lester Holt will host the NBC Nightly News live from Downtown Montgomery in front of the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. This is a true coup as NBC will showcase our city across the country!