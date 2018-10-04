Editorial: Nightly News Live from Montgomery!

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - All of us at WSFA are thrilled to announce that NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt will be paying us a visit here in Montgomery.
Next week, Mr. Holt will embark on his nationwide America Tour landing here in Montgomery this coming Tuesday, October 9. This is the third year of the tour and Montgomery joins Houston, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, San Diego, California and Tampa, Florida as one of the five cities he will visit this year. Lester Holt will host the NBC Nightly News live from Downtown Montgomery in front of the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. This is a true coup as NBC will showcase our city across the country!
WSFA got the ball rolling in securing the visit, but we also had a great deal of help from the City of Montgomery, the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and the County of Montgomery. The NBC crews have already made one trip to our city for advance work and are here now and will be here through Tuesday.
Dexter Avenue will be closed between Bainbridge and Hull Street. We encourage everyone to come downtown by 5 p.m. on Tuesday to help welcome Mr. Holt and NBC news or feel free to enjoy the broadcast from the comfort of your homes.
Whether from home or downtown - Join us as we welcome NBC to Dexter Avenue and watch the NBC Nightly News Live from Montgomery, Alabama.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.