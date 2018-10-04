Eric: Getting old yet?

Getting old yet? Yesterday’s high in Montgomery climbed to 91 degrees. We’ll do at least that again today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will dominate our Thursday with highs into the lower 90s. Temperatures in that ballpark will continue through our weekend with nearly zero threat for any appreciable rainfall. There is very little change expected into next week in a weather pattern that remains warm and generally dry.
No immediate threats in the Tropics, but an area of thunderstorms in the Caribbean continues to be monitored for some development next week.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.