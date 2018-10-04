Famous quotes line sidewalk on downtown Montgomery street

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts is installing its latest project Thursday downtown. It’s installing granite pavers, engraved with famous quotes, in the sidewalk behind the Hank Williams Statue on Commerce street.
Ashley Ledbetter, with MABCA, says this project has been two and a half years in the making. The quotes for this project were chosen after a public survey, social media gathering, and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange’s final approval.
Seven of the chosen quotes are:
“Life is like a trumpet. If you don’t put anything into it, you don’t get anything out.” - W.C. Handey
“Each person must live their life as a model for others.” - Rosa Parks
“We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.” - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Sometimes that light at the end of the tunnel is a train.” - Charles Barkley
“To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk.” - Thomas Edison
“It’s not the will to win it, but the will to prepare to win if that makes a difference.” - Paul “Bear” Bryant
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Workers ripped out eight squares of the sidewalk to make way for the quotes.
Ledbetter says there were many more quotes that didn’t make the first round cuts, but could be included in future plans to expand the project.
