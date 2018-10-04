Fatal Montgomery shooting leaves 1 dead

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man is dead after being shot and killed in Montgomery Wednesday.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Lucas Drive.
Officers responded to the location and found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police have not released the identity of the man shot and killed.
There have been no arrests made as police continue to investigate.
