2 lanes blocked on I-65 SB at Clay Street

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Emergency vehicles are on scene between the Clay Street exit and the Herron Street exit on Interstate 65 southbound in Montgomery, Alabama Department of Transportation videos show.
ALDOT videos show fire trucks and other emergency vehicles at what appears to be a crash. According to MPD Captain Regina Duckett, officials are working a minor two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler, and two lanes are blocked while the vehicles are being removed.
Motorists should use caution if driving in the area.
