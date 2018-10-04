Lanier High School earns national honor

Sidney Lanier High School has been named one of just three Alabama schools to earn the National PTA School of Excellence Award.
By WSFA Staff | October 4, 2018 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 4:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Sidney Lanier Senior High School celebrated a special honor Thursday with the placement of a banner.

Lanier is one of just three schools in the state to earn the National PTA School of Excellence Award. The others were Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary in Big Cove (Madison County), and Grissom High in Huntsville.

The award is “designated in recognition of their commitment to building an inclusive and welcoming school-community where all families contribute to enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students,” according to the National PTA.

“This is not an easy task,” Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore told the audience. "

Honorees receive celebration tools and automatic consideration for the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Award and a $2,000 grant for their school.

The school hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the community on-hand for the event.

