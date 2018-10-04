Lanier High School earns national honor

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Sidney Lanier Senior High School celebrated a special honor Thursday with the placement of a banner.
Lanier is one of just three schools in the state to earn the National PTA School of Excellence Award. The others were Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary in Big Cove (Madison County), and Grissom High in Huntsville.
The award is “designated in recognition of their commitment to building an inclusive and welcoming school-community where all families contribute to enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students,” according to the National PTA.
“This is not an easy task,” Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore told the audience. "
Honorees receive celebration tools and automatic consideration for the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Award and a $2,000 grant for their school.
The school hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the community on-hand for the event.
