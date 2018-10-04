Location, road closures announced for Lester Holt’s Montgomery visit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt will broadcast live in front of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in downtown Montgomery Tuesday.
According to the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, Holt will anchor the show in front of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m.
The public is invited to be part of the event and show your support for the city. There will be designated viewing areas and road closures for the live broadcast, the chamber said.
The viewing areas will be on the sidewalks lining Dexter Avenue between Bainbridge and Decatur streets - from the Alabama Capitol to the church. The areas will be marked off and police will direct the crowds. Viewers should be in place by 5 p.m.
There will be no designated parking for the event. There are city parking decks available throughout downtown.
These roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday:
- Hull Street from Monroe Street to Washington Avenue
- Decatur Street from Monroe Street to Washington Avenue
- Bainbridge Street from Monroe Street to Washington Avenue
- Dexter Avenue from Bainbridge Street to Hull Street
Holt’s visit to Montgomery is part of the Across America Tour. He spoke live with WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts Thursday to preview his visit.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.