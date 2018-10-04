Man dead after early morning crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery early Thursday morning.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the crash happened in the 2300 block of Eastern Blvd. at around 2:30 a.m. One of the drivers sustained fatal injuries and was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital. She was treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
