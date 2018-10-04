Mercy House holds official grand opening

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in west Montgomery, Mercy House leaders held their official grand opening this week.
Mercy House serves on average of around 50 families in need per week with clothing and clothe. Mercy House founder Ken Austin said the organization serves the Washington Park area of west Montgomery. Mercy House also distributes hot meals to the elderly and homeless.
The house has two bathrooms with showers, washing machines and dryers available for the homeless.
Ken Austin said Mercy House also serves as a get-away spot for children after school hours.
