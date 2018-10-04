Montgomery County set to crown next Distinguished Young Woman

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - For a group of young ladies in Montgomery, it’s likely a time of excitement and nervousness. Months of preparation and hard work will all come down to one night for 14 high school seniors in Montgomery. It’s the annual Montgomery County Distinguished Young Women scholarship program, formally known as the Junior Miss program.
“All the young ladies are winners,” said Janet Coggins, the Chairman of the Distinguished Young Women of Montgomery County. “They all take something with them after the program. Many participants leave the program with scholarships to help with their college education, but all of them walk away with friendships, life skills, and increased confidence.”
This is far from a beauty pageant. The Junior Miss program started back in 1958. It evaluates the young ladies on scholastics, an interview, talent, fitness, and self-expression. It really does take a well-rounded student to compete.
Tonya Terry and I have emceed the event for about the last ten years. Every year we are blown away by the talented senior high school girls in the Montgomery area. They truly are all winners. The program provides the opportunity for all contestants to earn scholarship money. But there can be just one Montgomery County Distinguished Young Woman for 2018. The young lady who wins, is just getting started.
“The winner of Distinguished Young Women of Montgomery County will advance to the state level in January of 2019,” said Coggins. “All state winners will participate in the National Final in Mobile, AL in June of 2019.”
We’re now just days away from seeing some of the best and brightest Montgomery has to offer. The program is Monday night at Taylor Road Baptist Church Monday at 6:30 pm. If you have a chance, come on out and support these young ladies. It takes a lot of nerve to get up there and put yourself in front of a huge crowd. All these young ladies are heading for big things.
