Montgomery VA Hospital receives 1-star rating

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The United States Department of Veterans Affairs released its hospital ratings for the 2018 Fiscal Year and Montgomery’s score lowered from its 2017 rating.
After seeing an improvement from 2016 to 2017, Montgomery’s VA hospital saw a decline in 2018. Two years ago Montgomery received a 2-star rating. That increased to a 3-star rating in 2017, but dropped to 1 star out of 5 in 2018.
The USA Today reports that while the number of one-star ratings around the country dropped from 14 to nine over the last year, five of the nine are at the bottom for the third straight year. The USA Today also reported that 40 VA hospitals total dropped one star or more from 2017 to 2018. Montgomery falls up under this umbrella having seen its score fall by two stars.
There were some positives nationally.
The VA says 66 percent of the 146 VA Medical Centers improved in overall quality in the third quarter.
“There’s no doubt that there’s still plenty of work to do, but I’m proud of our employees, who work tirelessly to move VA in the right direction for Veterans and taxpayers,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.
The VA reports the largest improvements were seen in areas such as mortality, length of stay and avoidable adverse events.
The five locations that have remained at a one-star rating from 2016 to 2018 are Big Spring and El Paso, Texas, Loma Linda, California, Memphis, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona.
The VA says it is working to remain to transparent and hold its VA centers accountable.
