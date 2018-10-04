Nike 'deeply concerned' by 'disturbing' Ronaldo rape claims

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo drives his car as he leaves after completing a training session at the Juventus center in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Lawyers for a Nevada woman who has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her say a psychiatrist determined she suffers post-traumatic stress and depression because of the alleged 2009 attack in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno)