Press conference held ahead of 83rd annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic is set for Saturday at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
This year marks the 83rd classic football game between the Golden Tigers of Tuskegee and the Maroon Tigers of Morehouse College.
The first Tuskegee-Morehouse football game was played in Columbus in 1935. The primary purpose of the classic is to help raise funds for scholarships to help young men and women attend college.
The game kicks off at 2 p.m.
