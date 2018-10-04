Superheroes surprise kids at Children’s Hosptial

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This is one of our favorite stories we cover every year - the day superheroes wash windows at Children’s Hosptial of Alabama!
Captain America, Spiderman and Batman were among the superheroes who rappelled down the side of the building Wednesday morning, surprising patients as part of the hospital’s Superhero Month celebration.
Child Life Specalist Joy Hardy says this event shows the children the strength they each have inside of them.
