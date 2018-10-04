New details in case of child found naked, chained

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Three of the five family members charged with aggravated child abuse for reportedly chaining up a 13-year-old boy and forcing him to sleep naked in a dog kennel returned to court on Thursday.
Danielle Nicole Martin, Joshua Daniel Martin, and Vickie Seale Higginbotham are charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, each are being held on a $60,000 cash bond.
The defendants appeared before Autauga County District Judge Joy Booth for a preliminary hearing.
Autauga County Investigator Steven Geon testified that dispatch received an anonymous call reporting child abuse on County Road 46. When deputies arrived, they found a 13-year-old who was naked and his ankles were chained to the stairs of a split-level house.
Geon said he and the other deputies separated the three relatives from the three juveniles and began asking questions. When he asked why the child was chained up, Danielle Martin said, “Because we don’t believe in butt whoopings.”
Geon said the three adults all denied involvement, but ultimately Vicky Higginbotham admitted to chaining up the child, stating she didn’t know how to punish him.
The investigator said the three juveniles, including the victim, who lived in the home have undergone forensic interviews with the child advocacy center Butterfly Bridge. Geon stated the children’s testimonies were very detailed and similar. The other two juveniles reported they were only “fussed at” when they got in trouble, but the 13-year-old was chained, stating the adults were always “very mean” to him.
During that interview the victim’s siblings revealed he was forced to sleep in a dog kennel that was too small for him, which prompted Higginbotham to chain his feet because they couldn’t fit inside the kennel. They also told investigators that sometimes the child’s arms were also chained behind his back. When he slept in his room, which was small with a mattress on the floor, he was chained to the end of the bed.
The children said they had only seen Higginbotham chain up the boy, but had heard the other adults ask her to do it.
As Geon described the results of the forensics interviews, Higginbotham collapsed in the courtroom, and was caught by a deputy. After sitting down for a moment, she was escorted back to the jail and didn’t attend the remainder of the hearing.
The night of the arrest, Geon described the 5-year-old juvenile as despondent, and the 12-year-old as “scared and nervous.” Both juveniles are half-siblings of the victim.
The victim was treated on the scene. Geon testified that the boy was “extremely excited we were there, and that the chains were off.”
During the preliminary hearing we learned the victim was severely malnourished, and is still undergoing what will likely be long-term care at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. The other two juveniles were also malnourished but not to the extent of the victim. So far, there are no reports of abuse in connection to the other juveniles.
Attorneys advocated for the cash bonds to be changed to property bonds, which would make it more attainable for the defendants to make bond. Booth stated she would enter an order with her decision.
The cases were bound over for grand jury consideration.
Matthew Phillips and Douglas Phillips, who are also relatives of the victim, have recently been charged with aiding and abetting aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they were also living in the house with the victim.
