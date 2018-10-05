ALGOP praises Sen. Shelby, plan to move forward with Kavanaugh vote

“I think what was persuasive was his testimony the other day, which was clearly not off the cuff," Jones said. "It was clearly emotional. And it should be. If this did not happen, he should vigorously defend himself. But he went beyond that. He went into partisan attacks, personal attacks on some senators. Totally inappropriate, showing a temperament that is unbecoming a judge, much less a Supreme Court nominee. And so I think the op-ed piece was trying to throw the cold water on that. But that is a very, very serious -- one that helped tip the balance for me.”