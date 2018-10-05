ALGOP praises Sen. Shelby, plan to move forward with Kavanaugh vote

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party is praising a vote by a majority of U.S. senators, albeit by slim margins, to move ahead with a final vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.
But the ALGOP is also showing its displeasure with Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, who has publicly stated he will not vote for Kavanaugh.
“The Alabama Republican Party is very supportive of today’s vote now allowing Kavanaugh’s confirmation to come to a full floor vote in the U.S. Senate.," ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan said in a statement. “We have the utmost respect for Judge Kavanaugh as he has endured baseless and slanderous attacks on his character from the left.”
Lathan said the party "deeply appreciate[s] Senator [Richard] Shelby’s yes vote today along with his careful consideration of the requests of Alabamians who want to see this confirmation move forward.”
She went on to call Jones' decision “an absolute shame" saying he “chose to vote no and deny the pleas and calls of his constituents who clearly want to see Judge Kavanaugh confirmed.”
Jones said Friday that he did not find persuasive a Wall Street Journal opinion piece penned by Kavanaugh in which the judge said his “tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said.”
“I think what was persuasive was his testimony the other day, which was clearly not off the cuff," Jones said. "It was clearly emotional. And it should be. If this did not happen, he should vigorously defend himself. But he went beyond that. He went into partisan attacks, personal attacks on some senators. Totally inappropriate, showing a temperament that is unbecoming a judge, much less a Supreme Court nominee. And so I think the op-ed piece was trying to throw the cold water on that. But that is a very, very serious -- one that helped tip the balance for me.”
By Friday afternoon, swing vote senators including Maine Republican Susan Collins and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin had announced they will give Kavanaugh a yes vote, most likely over the weekend. Support from those two senators, along with Arizona Republican Jeff Flake, almost certainly seal Kavanaugh’s approval to the Supreme Court.
Still, the ALGOP says it won’t forget Jones' vote against approval.
"In 2020 the voters will hold Senator Jones responsible for continually ignoring the will of Alabamians and instead choosing to follow the bidding of Democrat leadership,” Lathan said.
