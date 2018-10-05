American Legion Dept. of AL reacts to Montgomery VA 1-star Rating

“The news that the Central Alabama VA has dropped from a 3-star rating to a 1-star rating is completely unacceptable. Our veterans represent the very best of this country, and it is incumbent upon us to ensure they receive the best possible care we can provide. Significant work is needed to achieve this goal. I have been and will remain actively engaged with CAVHCS Director Dr. Linda Boyle and other VA leadership to improve care for our veterans so that it is easily accessible and of the highest quality. As always, I encourage veterans in Alabama’s Second District to contact my office with problems related to VA casework. I am deeply disappointed in this rating, and my top priority continues to be that we treat our veterans properly."