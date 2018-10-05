Daily low-dose aspirin may lower risk of ovarian cancer, study finds

Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer-related death among American women.
(CNN) - Women who regularly take a daily low-dose aspirin may lower their risk of developing ovarian cancer.

The study in medical journal JAMA Oncology, found that this doesn’t apply to standard-dose aspirin and frequent use of non-aspirin pills like ibuprofen and naproxen might increase the chance of cancer.

Aspirin is believed to lower the risk of ovarian cancer

More than 205,000 women were involved in the study.

