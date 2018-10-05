Dancing gives hope to Wetumpka man after tragedy

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Love at first sight. It may sound like a fairy tale, but don’t tell that to Ken Dame.
“She was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” said the Wetumpka resident.
That was in high school. The first time he laid his eyes on Beverly, he just knew. It wasn’t long before they were married.
“We were just two kids who got married and then grew up together," Dame said. "As beautiful as she was on the outside, it didn’t take long to see she was even more beautiful on the inside.”
For 63 years they did everything together, side by side. Tragically, two years ago Beverly passed away.
“She was absolutely everything to me. When she died I went into a deep depression,” he said.
He needed to push on, find a reason to live, something to look forward to. He found it, in an unlikely place.
“My granddaughter talked about getting married," he said. "Her mother is divorced so I’d be giving her away. Then we’d have the reception and I would be dancing at the reception. I’ve never danced before.”
So he started taking lessons, and now Dame is a dancing machine.
“This really has become an obsession for me,” he said.
He learned fast and now he and his dance instructor are entering competitions.
“She’s not only my dance instructor, she’s my therapist," Dame said.
"He'll just come in with questions for me every single time, or something he wants to do better," said dance instructor Sydney Morgan. "He loves dancing and wants to do it well."
Dame says they did pretty well in the competition and plan to do more in the next year. Funny where you’ll find that smile again, especially when you think it’s gone forever. Even though his dance partner in life is gone, Dame keeps on moving, and he’s pretty good at it.
“If my wife could see me, she’s egging me on because she’s my number one fan," he said.
