Friday Night Fever Week 7: Scores & highlights
By WSFA Staff | October 5, 2018 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 3:51 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s week 7 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

Fever Week 7 games:

Thursday:

  • Lee vs. Prattville [RECAP]
  • Hooper Academy vs. Escambia Academy [RECAP]

Friday:

  • Pike Road vs. St. James
  • ACA vs. Headland
  • Carver vs. Northview
  • Reeltown vs. Thorsby
  • Loachapoka vs. Notasulga
  • Tallassee vs. Valley
  • Elba vs. Brantley
  • Goshen vs. Luverne
  • Pike County vs. Providence Christian
  • Prattville Christian vs. Southside Selma
  • Stanhope Elmore vs. Wetumpka
  • Greenville vs. Charles Henderson
  • Fort Dale vs. Pike Lib
  • Montgomery Academy vs. Dadeville
  • Montgomery Catholic vs. Ashford
  • Smiths Station vs. Jeff Davis
  • Central-Phenix City vs. Enterprise
  • Russell County vs. Lanier

