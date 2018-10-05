Greenville movie theater to reopen Friday

GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The movie theater in Greenville is reopening Friday after it suddenly closed in August. That left residents in Greenville and surrounding areas upset because it meant they had to go to Andalusia, Prattville, Montgomery, and Troy to see a movie.
No reason was ever given for why the theater closed then. General Manager of Edge 8, Michael Nimmer, finally addressed it.
“We needed to restructure the company,” Nimmer said. “We also needed to make some improvements in the building and also in the movies that were booked for the theater as well.”
Last month, the theater announced in a Facebook post it would reopen.
“We’ve done that restructuring,” Nimmer explained. “We had to have the City also step up and help us out, so we have help from the Mayor and also the City Council as well. That was really important and reopening the theater.”
