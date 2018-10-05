Initiative over violent crime, gangs, illegal guns still underway in AL

“It is embarrassing, almost humiliating, to have the U.S. Attorney from the Northern District say that the prison system, parole system in the state of Alabama is not feared,” Bailey stated. “It’s embarrassing that the feds have to come in and save us, we should be doing that for ourselves. We don’t have anyone who has the courage to do something about that in the state of Alabama, in my opinion. No one is stepping up and saying we need to fix this and we need to fix it in a hurry. And it all boils down to money."