Lawsuit claims LaCroix isn’t all natural, ingredients used in cockroach insecticide

(RNN) – The makers of LaCroix are being sued in a class action lawsuit that claims the sparkling water doesn’t live up to its “all natural” claims.
“In fact, as the filing states, testing reveals that LaCroix contains a number of artificial ingredients, including linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide,” according to Beaumont Costales, the law firm that filed the suit on behalf of Lenora Rice.
“The plaintiff Rice, desiring a healthy, natural beverage, was led to purchase LaCroix sparkling water because of the claims made on its packaging, advertising and web site to be ‘innocent,’ ‘naturally essenced,’ ‘all natural,’ and ‘always 100% natural,’” Beaumont Costales said.
“However, LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic. These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.”
National Beverage Corp. called the claims in the lawsuit “false” and “defamatory.”
“Natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors,” the company said in a news release. “There are no sugars or artificial ingredients contained in, nor added to, those extracted flavors.”
National Beverage said it will seek damages from “everyone involved in the publication of these defamatory falsehoods.”
These are the ingredients listed in the lawsuit, where they come from and how they’re typically used:
Limonene - a chemical found in the peels of citrus fruits and in other plants. In foods, beverages, and chewing gum, limonene is used as a flavoring.
Linalool propionate – a compound found in sage oils, ginger and lavender. It’s used in perfume and food flavoring.
Linalool – a floral scented compound found in many foods and flowers such as oranges, grapes, mangos, lemons, basil, and lavender.
