Level Plains police chief arrested, accused of performing lewd acts in Florida

LEVEL PLAINS, AL (WSFA) - The Level Plains police chief is on administrative leave without pay after his arrest in Panama City Beach on Thursday.
According to the office of Level Plains Mayor Bruce Grantham, the city placed Chief Billy Driggers on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by Florida law enforcement. The Panama City Beach Police Department reports that on Tuesday officers responded to the Aqua Condominiums in reference to a suspicious person. The officers spoke with the security staff and learned guests had reported that a man was seen performing a lewd act while watching females.
Officers identified the suspect as Driggers. They also discovered he was not a registered guest at the condo and did not have a valid reason to be on the property. Police advise Driggers was seen using the building’s elevator on surveillance video, and on at least three separate occasions he was seen with his hands down his pants, performing a lewd act in the presence of women and children.
Police say they also discovered Driggers performing the lewd act while walking behind teenage girls on the beach, and he was observed filming or taking photos of girls rinsing themselves off in the outside showers.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Driggers with four counts of disorderly conduct. Driggers was arrested at the Level Plains Police Department, then placed in the Dale County Jail to await extradition to Bay County, FL.
Mayor Grantham’s office says the arrest will not affect current police services in Level Plains, and an acting chief will be appointed pending the resolution of the investigation.
