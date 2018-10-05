Man arrested on theft, breaking into vehicle charges in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man was taken into custody Thursday on theft and vehicle break-in charges.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. David Hicks, Cortez McKinnley-Scott is charged with first and second degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle. The charges are in connection to a vehicle break-in report made by a victim in the 7200 block of Heathermoore Loop on July 19.
McKinnley-Scott is being held on an $11,000 bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
