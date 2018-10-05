Meeting set on changes to Taylor Road, Halcyon Summit Drive intersection

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A meeting concerning changes to the intersection of Taylor Road and Halcyon Summit Drive will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at First Christian Church, located at 1705 Taylor Road.
The Alabama Department of Transportation encourages area residents to attend the public information meeting, review the modifications to the intersection, and leave any comments.
The changes aim to reduce congestion entering Interstate 85 south from Taylor Road, ALDOT said.
